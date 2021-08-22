Cancel
Florida State

This 4-star Florida football commit said he's locked in with the Gators

By Zachary Huber
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Florida four-star wide receiver commit Isaiah Bond had a busy summer visiting the Gators, Alabama and Miami. After the first game of his senior season, he told 247Sports that he doesn’t plan on taking any more visits and that he is locked in with Florida.

“As of right now, I’m not taking any more visits,” Bond said. “I’m committed to Florida. Obviously, other coaches still hit me up, because they can still hit my phone, but Florida is home.”

He said that the other schools hitting him up are Georgia, Texas, the Hurricanes and the Crimson Tide. He added that the Gators have always been his dream school and his eyes lit up when he heard that they offered him a scholarship.

Bond also said that other schools have recruited him to play cornerback, but he insists that he wants to play wide receiver at the next level. He also has been actively recruiting five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart to team up with him in the Swamp.

He also plans to make the trek to Gainesville, Florida for a few games this season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

