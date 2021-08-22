This 4-star Florida football commit said he's locked in with the Gators

Florida four-star wide receiver commit Isaiah Bond had a busy summer visiting the Gators, Alabama and Miami. After the first game of his senior season, he told 247Sports that he doesn’t plan on taking any more visits and that he is locked in with Florida.

“As of right now, I’m not taking any more visits,” Bond said. “I’m committed to Florida. Obviously, other coaches still hit me up, because they can still hit my phone, but Florida is home.”

He said that the other schools hitting him up are Georgia, Texas, the Hurricanes and the Crimson Tide. He added that the Gators have always been his dream school and his eyes lit up when he heard that they offered him a scholarship.

Bond also said that other schools have recruited him to play cornerback, but he insists that he wants to play wide receiver at the next level. He also has been actively recruiting five-star wide receiver Evan Stewart to team up with him in the Swamp.

He also plans to make the trek to Gainesville, Florida for a few games this season.

