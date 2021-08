Bulk pickup for the month of September begins on Monday, September 13. September bulk piles can be placed on the weekend prior (September 10 - 12). No bulk piles may be placed out for September after this weekend is over. Please remember, while bulk pickup takes time to be completed across the City, each resident is only allowed to place out one bulk pile each month. The City is working with Waste Connections to make sure that this service runs smoothly and efficiently and those violating bulk rules and procedures will be contacted by Code Compliance.