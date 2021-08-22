Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Pandemic Fiction: Fall Books Include Stories of the Virus

By Associated Press
Posted by 
WTTW - Chicago PBS
WTTW - Chicago PBS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Near the end of 2020, the pandemic had lasted long enough for author Jodi Picoult to try something that seemed unthinkable for novelists in its early stages — turn it into fiction. “At the beginning of the pandemic, I couldn’t even read, much less write. I...

news.wttw.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WTTW - Chicago PBS

WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago, IL
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
922K+
Views
ABOUT

WTTW is Chicago’s premier public media organization committed to creating and presenting unique content for television and digital media.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wole Soyinka
Person
Lauren Groff
Person
Huma Abedin
Person
Elizabeth Strout
Person
Jodi Picoult
Person
Richard Powers
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfiction Books#Ap#Russian#Indian American#Nigerian#Barnes Noble
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
India
Related
Books & Literatureduncanville.com

Fiction book review – A brilliant partnership

I’ve been reading books by the dynamic duo Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child for years. In 2019 they started a new series, Nora Kelly Novels. The first book, Old Bones was published a couple of years ago and the newest book, The Scorpion’s Tail, was recently added to the library collection. These books are filled with thrills and adventure with the best kind of characters (in my opinion), strong female leads. Nora Kelly is an archaeologist and Corrie Swanson is a green FBI agent hungry to prove herself. In the first book Corrie is investigating a suspicious death that is related to some recent grave robberies. Nora is busy trying to find a rumored lost treasure that a member of the Donner party hid away (yes, the cannibalistic Donner party). The two of them are thrown together and they don’t really hit it off, but the book does have a satisfying end. Especially when Agent Pendergast shows up to help solve the last bit of mystery.
The Guardian

Top 10 bookworms in fiction

Reading has always been everything to me, keeping me afloat when the sea of life gets choppy. Working in a bookshop added another dimension; not only was I was soothed in a near magical way by the physical presence of the books, but talking to strangers about them could always lift my mood. What joy, then, to explore all that in a bibliographic memoir. I imagined my dream customer, addressed them directly, and proffered anecdotes and themed booklists. Dear Reader was born.
Books & Literaturebeaconjournal.com

Book Talk: Haunted Mansion mystery series is a winner

Lucy Ness, author of the new Haunted Mansion mystery series, has published under as many as nine names, including Miranda Bliss and Casey Daniels. The new series is set in an exclusive women’s club in a city that clearly resembles Akron. In Book One, “Haunted Homicide,” Avery Morgan arrives for...
Books & LiteratureLaredo Morning Times

Book World: Joyce Carol Oates captures the wobbly reality of widowhood in 'Breathe'

- - - Joyce Carol Oates dedicated her new novel, "Breathe," to her second husband, Charles Gross, who died in 2019. The overlaps between the novel and reality are impossible to miss. Like Oates, the lead character of "Breathe," Michaela, is a successful writer and teacher. And she's mourning the death of her husband, Gerard, who, like Gross, was a neuroscientist. Michaela's anguish is intense from the start, as she observes Gerard on his deathbed: "Pleading in desperation," she writes. "In childish hope, unreason. Begging your husband Breathe! Don't stop breathing!"
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

8 Remarkable Black Lesbian Fiction Books To Add To Your TBR

Black lesbian fiction was a result of the feminist movement of the 1960s and ’70s. Black authors and activists were highly dissatisfied with how Black women and their issues were represented. So, they took things into their own hands and amplified the voices of Black women by incorporating intersectional feminism into their works.
Books & LiteratureLiterary Hub

Here are the best reviewed books of the week.

Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s Velvet Was the Night, Jaime Cortez’s Gordo, Billie Jean King’s All In, and Frances Wilson’s Burning Man all feature among the Best Reviewed Books of the Week. Brought to you by Book Marks, Lit Hub’s “Rotten Tomatoes for books.”. 1. Velvet Was the Night by Silvia Moreno-Garcia. (Del...
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Liz's Book Club 2021 picks; Readers share book recommendations

No matter what's happening in the world, readers read. And thank goodness they do. We all need an escape, if only for an hour, from whatever crisis is raging. After living with the COVID-19 pandemic for several months, Thom Sczygielski of Zion, Ill., a retired Whittier Elementary School teacher, said,
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Hook, Line, and Sinker: What Makes a Book an Absorbing Read?

We’ve all been there: bleary-eyed, sipping a cup of coffee with a story stuck in your head like a song, an after-effect of having spent the greater part of the night reading a book. It’s not your fault, of course. Some books refuse to be put down. It does make me wonder, though: what makes a book absorbing?
Books & Literaturepublicradiotulsa.org

"The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois: A Novel"

Our guest is the poet and fiction writer Honorée Fanonne Jeffers, who teaches creative writing and literature at OU. She joins us to talk about her new book, "The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois," which is a very well-regarded debut novel. As was noted of this work in a starred review in Publishers Weekly: "A staggering and ambitious saga exploring African American history. Ailey Pearl Garfield, the youngest daughter of Geoff Garfield, a light-skinned Washington, D.C., physician, and Belle Driskell Garfield, a Southern school teacher, reckons with ancestral trauma while growing up in the 1980s and '90s. Throughout, historical sketches (or 'songs') link Ailey to her ancestors: Creeks, enslaved Africans, and early Scot slave owners. Ailey follows in the footsteps of her parents, attending the southern HBCU where they met and married as undergraduates before moving north to the 'City,' where Geoff attended medical school at Mecca University (a thinly veiled Howard). W.E.B. Du Bois's theories emerge in epigraphs throughout and are sagaciously reflected in the plot, as the accounts of Ailey's college life correspond to the 'talented tenth.' Later, tragedy unfolds as Lydia, Ailey's oldest sister who is haunted by childhood sexual abuse, succumbs to crack addiction. The multigenerational story bursts open when Ailey unearths some unknown family history during her graduate studies, as well as secrets of the Black female founder of her family's alma mater. Themes of family, class, higher education, feminism, and colorism yield many rich layers. Readers will be floored."
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Louise Penny's latest mystery imagines a post-covid world. Things are still pretty complicated.

- - - One of the buzziest books this fall is "State of Terror," a political thriller co-written by Hillary Clinton and Canadian mystery writer Louise Penny. Until its October release, Penny's fans can revel in "The Madness of Crowds," No. 17 in the popular author's beloved Chief Inspector Armand Gamache series. But be forewarned: "The Madness of Crowds" is not an escape hatch. The bucolic village of Three Pines, where most of Penny's novels are set, has not been spared from covid-19.
Books & LiteratureEW.com

The best memoirs to read this fall

This fall is chock-full of fiction — there are follow-ups coming from boldface names like Sally Rooney and Jonathan Franzen — but don't sleep on the nonfiction of the season. We combed through the true stories to pick out our favorite first-person works, and below are our four must-reads (and yes, there's even a boldface name in the mix).

Comments / 0

Community Policy