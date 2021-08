Chaos erupted at a Ligue 1 soccer game in France between Nice and Marseille after fans jumped over the barrier and engaged in a scary brawl with players and stadium security. It all began in the 74th minute of the match, when Marseille’s Dimitri Payet lined up to take a corner kick. A fan from the Nice supporter section threw a full water bottle onto the field, striking Payet in the back of the head and knocking him to the ground.