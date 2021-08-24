Cancel
Hurricane Mills, TN

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch foreman killed in Saturday flooding

By Chuck Morris
WSMV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHURRICANE MILLS, TN (WSMV) - The foreman of Loretta Lynn’s Ranch was killed Saturday after he was swept away by flood waters at Lynn’s ranch. “With the heaviest of hearts we are saddened to report that our beloved foreman Wayne Spears did not survive being swept un in the flood waters. Wayne has been a family friend to the Lynns and a fixture to the Ranch for decades and we are all devastated by his passing,” Loretta Lynn’s Ranch said in a post on Facebook. “The Ranch will never be the same without him but he will always be remembered for his ready smile, kind heart, and willingness to go to the extra mile for everyone around him. Eventually we’ll rebuild our community, our ranch, our lives and our homes, but only God could build a man like Wayne Spears. There’s just no replacing that. May he rest in peace.”

