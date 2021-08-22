Cancel
007 actor Daniel Craig won’t leave legacy to his kids: ‘It would be in bad taste’

By James Reno
d1softballnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe James Bond interpreter stated in an interview that he was against the idea of ​​leaving one’s fortune to the offspring. “My philosophy is to enjoy the money while you are alive or to give it away just before you die,” said the star. His wealth is around $ 160 million, which will not be touched by his two daughters. He is not the only one who thinks this way in and around Hollywood: from Ashton Kutcher to Sting, there are many famous fathers and millionaires against material inheritances.

