Soccer match descends into chaos as fans break through barrier onto the field [VIDEO]

By Michael Whitaker
Detroit Sports Nation
 5 days ago
Fans are once again packing sports venues, and as we saw during yesterday’s preseason game between the Steelers and Lions, sometimes things can get out of hand. Such was the case earlier today in a soccer matchup between Nice vs Marseille. In fact, the match was called off after it descended into chaos. Marseille star Dimitri Payet was targeted by bottles from Nice supporters every time he took a corner, and finally had enough as he lobbed it right back into the stands.

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

DSN is a Michigan made & operated sports site built by fans, for fans. We aim to showcase the pride of Detroit and give a voice to its fans while supporting local businesses. Contact detroitsportsnation@gmail.com for any comments or questions regarding DSN

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dimitri Payet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lions#Steelers#Preseason
