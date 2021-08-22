Soccer match descends into chaos as fans break through barrier onto the field [VIDEO]
Fans are once again packing sports venues, and as we saw during yesterday’s preseason game between the Steelers and Lions, sometimes things can get out of hand. Such was the case earlier today in a soccer matchup between Nice vs Marseille. In fact, the match was called off after it descended into chaos. Marseille star Dimitri Payet was targeted by bottles from Nice supporters every time he took a corner, and finally had enough as he lobbed it right back into the stands.detroitsportsnation.com
Comments / 0