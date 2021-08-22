Raiders Grades vs. Rams: Nate Hobbs, Darius Philon, Alex Leatherwood | Las Vegas Winners & Losers

It’s only one preseason game so far but Las Vegas Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs is making the most of it and lighting it up. After bringing in Gus Bradley to run the Silver and Black’s defense, several changes were made to the unit. Among those changes was the Louisville native who was drafted in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. From the outset, Hobbs’ selection was universally praised as the Raiders overhauled their defensive backfield. With Lamarcus Joyner gone, the nickel spot became wide open, though Amik Robertson remained from last year’s squad. As offseason activities took place, there were growing rumblings that Hobbs was indeed impressing.