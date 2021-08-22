Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Raiders Grades vs. Rams: Nate Hobbs, Darius Philon, Alex Leatherwood | Las Vegas Winners & Losers

By Las Vegas Raiders Report
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaiders grades after the score win over the Los Angeles Rams. Mitchell Renz host of the Raiders Report is here to break down the Raiders winners & losers and everything you need to know after this NFL preseason Week 2 Game. Go to https://magicspoon.thld.co/Raiders & use code Raiders to save $5 on your first order at Magic Spoon! Subscribe to the Raiders Report for FREE videos on the Las Vegas Raiders: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Raiders Winners vs. Rams + grades: - Roderic Teamer Jr., S - Grade: B+ - Nate Hobbs, CB - Grade: A- - Darius Philon, DT - Grade: B+ - Marcell Ateman, WR - Grade: B+ - Alex Leatherwood, RT - Grade: A- Follow Las Vegas Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz on social media: Instagram: https://www.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Las Vegas#American Football#Nfl#The Raiders Report#Nfl#Magic Spoon#The Las Vegas Raiders#Raiders Winners#Dt Grade#Wr#Instagram#Https Www
Related
NFLPosted by
AL.com

Raiders drop former Alabama back in early cuts

NFL teams waived five players from Alabama high schools and colleges on Monday with a roster deadline ahead at 3 p.m. CDT Tuesday. · Los Angeles Rams kicker Austin MacGinnis (Prattville), who spent last season on the team’s practice squad. In Los Angeles’ 13-6 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Saturday, MacGinnis hit the left upright on a 40-yard field-goal attempt, his only kick of the game. Before joining the Rams, MacGinnis kicked for the Memphis Express of the Alliance for American Football in 2019 and the Dallas Renegades of the XFL in 2020.
NFLCBS Sports

Five NFL trades that make sense ahead of 2021 season: Jaylon Smith to Raiders, Packers land Stephon Gilmore

Please return your seat and tray-tables to their upright position, because the NFL preseason has begun its final descent. The regular season is roughly two weeks away, and that means teams around the league are strapped with not only reducing their roster count to an 80-man tally this week, but down to 53 players before the month of August waves goodbye. Not every move will be a direct release, however, because trades are usually another prevalent tool used by clubs to shape their roster just ahead of the kickoff in September.
NFLchatsports.com

Rams-Chargers Recap: Winners and Losers

The Los Angeles Charges bested the Los Angeles Rams 13-6 in Saturday night’s preseason contest and the first game at SoFi Stadium in front of fans. Leading up to the game, Head Coach Sean McVay indicated around 35 players would not participate. With that said, only around 18 players that were on the field Saturday night will make the final 53 roster - others will have the opportunity to earn a spot on the practice squad.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Rashod Bateman potentially out is huge for the defense

The Las Vegas Raiders open up against the Baltimore Ravens, and it is possible they will be without first-round pick Rashod Bateman. In Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will not only welcome fans back into the stands, but they will welcome in a perennial AFC powerhouse as well. The Silver and Black open up their 2021 campaign against the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson, a former MVP in the league.
Posted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Raiders winners and losers in 20-7 preseason win vs. Seahawks

The Las Vegas Raiders finally played football in front of their fans at Allegiant Stadium, and the place was full of energy usually not felt in the preseason. That electricity helped the Raiders get off to a hot start, leading to a 20-7 win. Still, not all of Las Vegas’ players fared as well as others, with jobs and roles on the line.
Yardbarker

Have Raiders Found Their New Slot Cornerback In Nate Hobbs?

It’s only one preseason game so far but Las Vegas Raiders rookie Nate Hobbs is making the most of it and lighting it up. After bringing in Gus Bradley to run the Silver and Black’s defense, several changes were made to the unit. Among those changes was the Louisville native who was drafted in the fifth round of this year’s NFL draft. From the outset, Hobbs’ selection was universally praised as the Raiders overhauled their defensive backfield. With Lamarcus Joyner gone, the nickel spot became wide open, though Amik Robertson remained from last year’s squad. As offseason activities took place, there were growing rumblings that Hobbs was indeed impressing.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

3 Takeaways from the Las Vegas Raiders first scrimmage with the Rams

Although a scrimmage at practice does not tell all, there is a lot of things to take from the Raiders scrimmage against the Rams on Wednesday morning. The Las Vegas Raiders faced off against the Los Angeles Rams in a scrimmage on Wednesday, but at times, it appeared to be more than that, as there were multiple fights and issues within the day. With that being said, it was clear that both teams were playing hard, and both teams were taking the scrimmage very seriously.
reviewjournal.com

Raiders insider: Nate Hobbs making big push in secondary

The chip on the shoulder Nate Hobbs promised to carry into his rookie season with the Raiders is no smaller today than when he revealed it last April on draft day. If anything, it has grown in size and weight since the fifth-round pick pledged to never forget the players who were selected before him. Or, as he explained, “the guys who I feel like didn’t do as much as me but were still picked up.”
Posted by
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: 5 players who must impress against the Los Angeles Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders have their second preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday and here are 5 players who must impress. The Las Vegas Raiders are coming off a solid win against the Seahawks where they beat Seattle 20-7 in the team’s first preseason game. The Raiders dominated on all sides of the ball and the defense made a compelling case for being one of the better units over the weekend.
fftoday.com

2021 Player Outlooks: Las Vegas Raiders

(2020 QB Rank – No. 13, 21.6 FPts/G) Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr quietly finished just outside QB1 range in 2020 and was even a mid-range QB2 in fantasy points per game. Carr threw for a career-high 4,103 yards while maintaining an impressive three-to-one touchdown-to-interception ratio, nearly leading the Raiders to a playoff berth.
chatsports.com

Las Vegas Raiders Game Saturday: Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NFL Preseason Week 2 Game

Aug 14, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders manager Jon Gruden (second from left) celebrates with fans after defeating the Seattle Seahawks at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports. Las Vegas Raiders Game Saturday: Raiders vs. Rams Prediction, Odds, Spread, Line, Over/Under & Betting Info for NFL...

Comments / 0

Community Policy