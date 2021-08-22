Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Letter: Shed light on former city attorney’s actions

By Current Publishing
Current Publishing
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn April 25, 2019, Current published a letter by several female city employees, a few from the legal department, that stated, “The truth is: In all of the years that we have worked in City Hall, we have NEVER, let us repeat NEVER, experienced nor observed any inappropriate behavior by the mayor toward anyone.” In light of the founded allegations of harassment by former city attorney Doug Haney against a legal department employee, I hope these women will defend the mayor publicly for his handling of the investigation of Doug Haney, whereby the victim was put on leave and Haney received pay after resigning.

www.youarecurrent.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Marketing#Private Citizen#Current Publishing#Safeunsubscribe#Constant Contact
Related
Posted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
Posted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
Posted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Posted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Posted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy