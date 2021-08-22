Letter: Shed light on former city attorney’s actions

On April 25, 2019, Current published a letter by several female city employees, a few from the legal department, that stated, “The truth is: In all of the years that we have worked in City Hall, we have NEVER, let us repeat NEVER, experienced nor observed any inappropriate behavior by the mayor toward anyone.” In light of the founded allegations of harassment by former city attorney Doug Haney against a legal department employee, I hope these women will defend the mayor publicly for his handling of the investigation of Doug Haney, whereby the victim was put on leave and Haney received pay after resigning.