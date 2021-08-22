Cancel
Politics

Town of Brasher officials begin budget review for next year

By Bob Beckstead, Watertown Daily Times, N.Y.
 5 days ago

Aug. 22—BRASHER FALLS — Budget season has started in the town of Brasher, and Supervisor Mark A. Peets said his preliminary figures show good news for taxpayers. "This is our preliminary budget look. I want everybody to take a look at this and do your homework. We're going to talk about it again at the next three board meetings. We're going to have a workshop prior to each one to go over this," he told board members.

Imperial County, CAkyma.com

Imperial County looks to expand district boundary lines

IMPERIAL, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - For the first time in 10 years, Imperial County is looking to make some changes in order to balance out how many locals live in each district. Imperial County wants to make sure that each county supervisor is given an equal amount of population that they are representing. The process is known as re-districting and takes place every 10 years.
Chapin, ILwlds.com

Village of Chapin Seeing Turnover in Administration, ATV Use Issue Still On Table

The Village of Chapin is looking to replace two members of its administration and still has lingering questions surrounding ATV usage in the village. Village President Ken Drake announced his resignation to board members on August 13th. According to the Cass County Star Gazette, Drake said in his resignation letter that he had a differences in goals for the direction the village should take with particular trustees.
Jacksonville, ILwlds.com

Manker Resigns as Village President

The Village President of South Jacksonville has resigned amid several issues with ethics and problems with the Board of Trustees. Village Attorney Rob Cross informed the board before heading into closed session last night that Tyson Manker had tendered his resignation yesterday afternoon: “About 1:30 this afternoon, I spoke with Mr. Manker. We had a nice conversation, and he informed me that he planned on resigning as Village President. He asked me to send him a written resignation. I emailed it to him. Around 2:30, he emailed it back to Tiffanee Peters and me and the Village Clerk, so he resigned as Village President today at around 2:30. We have an agenda tonight for a committee meeting, and that will be followed by a regular [business] meeting next week. The board may call a meeting earlier than that. It is up to them to appoint an interim or a village president to take Mr. Manker’s place, but they can figure out when they want to do that when they get to old or new business tonight.”
New Ulm, MNknuj.net

Shaneman separates from city

The City of New Ulm has been presented with a separation agreement with Economic development Director/Assistant City Manager Audra Shaneman. The agreement would have Shaneman terminate her employment with the City effective Oct.1 in exchange for 13 weeks of salary, COBRA benefits, a letter of recommendation from the City manager and city-provided access to a job search company to assist in finding her next position. The cost would be $26,000 with benefits. Shaneman presented the separation agreement following the announcement the city was considering cutting her position at the end of the year in favor of hiring a third IT staff member.
Public HealthMount Olive Tribune

Town officials carefully monitoring virus

Official restrictions haven’t been imposed, but several town employees have contracted COVID-19 during recent weeks. One employee exposed to a family member will return to work after some time off. Three other employees who missed work due to the virus have already returned to their jobs. Jammie Royall, town manager,...
Politicstribuneledgernews.com

City employees to receive bonuses

Aug. 27—HOOPESTON — Hoopeston City Council approved $1,000 bonuses in a 7-0 vote for city employees at Tuesday's meeting. Alderman Lourdine Florek was absent. The vote was for full time employees who worked during the Corona virus pandemic. Money would come from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds, earmarked for COVID relief and economic stimulus.
Agriculturetribuneledgernews.com

County Commissioners discuss infrastructure funding

Aug. 27—GALLIPOLIS — The Gallia County Board of Commissioners were presented copies of grant applications and discussed options for wastewater treatment funding, according to the recently approved minutes of their Aug. 19 meeting. Grants administrator, Karen Sprague, presented the commission with program applications copies of 3 HB 168 Water and...
Cobb County, GAtribuneledgernews.com

County pension plan crawling back toward full funding

Aug. 27—MARIETTA — Cobb County's pension fund is on track with previously-set goals to be fully funded, but it won't be for another 22 years. Kennesaw State University professor Roger Tutterow, who chairs the pension fund's board of trustees, told the Cobb Board of Commissioners this week the fund's funding rate — the ratio of current assets and their projected growth versus its long-term liabilities — should reach 80% by 2036 and 100% by 2043, which was consistent with projections he offered two years ago.
Homelesstribuneledgernews.com

City staff recommends ARPA cash to reopen Imhoff Bridge

Aug. 27—While stormwater crumbles bridges and roads and erases backyards in Norman, city staff hopes to convince public officials that it's found a pot of gold to fund the most critical projects. Public Works Director Shawn O'Leary and outgoing Stormwater Coordinator Carrie Evenson on Thursday told city councilors on the...
Spring Hill, TNColumbia Daily Herald

Spring Hill planners discuss site plan timeline extension for developers

The Spring Hill Municipal Planning Commission is debating whether to extend its site plan application process 30 days for developers. Planning director Calvin Abram said theextension would allow for better customer service to applicants, while allowing city staff additional time to review site plans prior to appearing in front the planning commission or other government agendas.
Windsor, MEtownline.org

WINDSOR: Town to receive more state revenue sharing than budgeted

At the August 3 meeting of the Windsor selectmen, town manager Theresa Haskell read a release from the Maine Municipal Association regarding the town receiving a $2,383 dividend check for its good performance and loss prevention program. Other financial news from the town manager is that the projected revenue sharing numbers have changed again but it still shows the town will be getting more than was budgeted.
Law Enforcementdoppleronline.ca

Council discusses beefing up bylaw enforcement in next year’s budget

With the rise in short-term rentals in the area, which sometimes results in less-than-desirable behaviour by renters of those properties, as well as an increase in infractions relating to fireworks, Huntsville councillors have been hearing an increasingly common refrain: Where’s bylaw?. At issue is a municipal bylaw department that doesn’t...
Marquette, MIMining Journal

City facing $4M shortfall as budget talks begin

MARQUETTE — The city of Marquette’s expenditures are outweighing its revenues by millions of dollars, according to discussions about the city’s preliminary fiscal year 2022 budget during a Monday Marquette City Commission work session with city staff. “At this point, we are looking at a $4 million use of fund...
Page County, IAkmaland.com

Special Commissioners Meeting

The PAGE SWCD will hold a SPECIAL board meeting on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 7:30 am. This meeting will be held via conference call. The phone number to call in is (425) 436-6365 with access code 340665. For a copy of the tentative agenda, please contact Linda Fine at...
Monrovia, INMartinsville Reporter-Times

Monrovia Town Council holds budget hearing, approves ordinances

MONROVIA — It was a busy night for the Monrovia Town Council as members reviewed a number of agenda items in the span of their two-hour meeting Tuesday. Most notably was a public hearing for the Monrovia 2022 budget. The general fund had an increase of $20,250, and included a...
Chautauqua County, NYwrfalp.com

County Planning Dept Moving Forward with Three Agricultural Planning Projects

The Chautauqua County Agricultural Development & Enhancement Strategy, also known as the Farmland Protection Plan, is in the process of being updated. The County received a $50,000 grant in 2019 from the State Department of Agriculture and Markets and a $30,000 grant from the Chautauqua Region Community Foundation to update the Chautauqua County Farmland Protection Plan. This update is intended to provide a roadmap for the future success and economic viability of agriculture the county. The plan will identify challenges and devise strategies to increase the economic viability of the agricultural industry, encourage farmland protection, and increase public interest and awareness of local agriculture.

