Town of Brasher officials begin budget review for next year

The Village President of South Jacksonville has resigned amid several issues with ethics and problems with the Board of Trustees. Village Attorney Rob Cross informed the board before heading into closed session last night that Tyson Manker had tendered his resignation yesterday afternoon: “About 1:30 this afternoon, I spoke with Mr. Manker. We had a nice conversation, and he informed me that he planned on resigning as Village President. He asked me to send him a written resignation. I emailed it to him. Around 2:30, he emailed it back to Tiffanee Peters and me and the Village Clerk, so he resigned as Village President today at around 2:30. We have an agenda tonight for a committee meeting, and that will be followed by a regular [business] meeting next week. The board may call a meeting earlier than that. It is up to them to appoint an interim or a village president to take Mr. Manker’s place, but they can figure out when they want to do that when they get to old or new business tonight.”