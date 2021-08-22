Cancel
Old Globe to Require Proof of Vaccination or Negative COVID Test for Admittance

By City News Service
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 5 days ago
The outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre. Photo credit: TheOldGlobe.org

Beginning Tuesday, people who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe in Balboa Park will be required to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19.

“The health and safety of audiences, artists, staff, and the entire community are the highest priority for The Old Globe, especially as circumstances surrounding COVID-19 continue to evolve,” Globe officials said.

They said that after “close consultation with medical and public health officials,” they established the new set of policies for plays or events.

“Fully vaccinated” is defined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control as:

  • it being at least 14 days after receiving the second dose of a two-dose vaccine – either the Pfizer-BioNtech or Moderna vaccine, or
  • one dose of the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To gain admittance to the Globe theatres, attendees must present a photo ID and proof of vaccination status. Acceptable proof is the COVID-19 vaccination record card issued at the time of inoculation, a photograph of the record card, or a digital vaccination record.

California residents may request a digital vaccination record online.

Patrons who do not receive COVID-19 vaccinations because of a medical reason or religious beliefs can attend Globe productions, but must present the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the facility.

Patrons under the age of 12, whose age does not yet permit vaccination, can attend a production but will be required to wear a mask or present the negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test.

Documents will be checked by Globe staff members before patrons will be admitted. Staff will deny admission to anyone who does not provide the necessary documentation or follow any COVID-related policy.

In addition, when the Old Globe’s indoor theaters – the Old Globe Theatre and Sheryl and Harvey White Theatres – re-open in September, patrons “must wear masks throughout the performance as an additional safety measure,” officials said.

It is recommended, but not required, that patrons wear masks while attending the production of Hair in the Globe’s outdoor Lowell Davies Festival Theatre and all events scheduled in the Globe’s Copley Plaza.

Hair, the rock musical, continues its run at 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and ends Aug. 31.

The Gardens of Anuncia, a Globe-commissioned world premiere musical, begins Sept. 10 and continues through Oct. 17.

Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

#Pcr Test#Admittance#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Pfizer Biontech#Johnson Johnson#Covid#The Old Globe#The Old Globe Theatre#Harvey White Theatres#Hair
