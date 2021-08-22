Villager claims Developer abandoning promise of restaurant at demolished country club site

A Villager claims the Developer is abandoning a promise of a restaurant at the demolished Hacienda Hills Country Club site. The unveiling of a site plan for an apartment complex at the property off Morse Boulevard will take place between 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25 in Room 102 at The Villages Sumter County Service Center at Pinellas Plaza. Villagers living within 500-feet of the Hacienda Hills Country Club site have been invited to the meeting by Sumter County Administrator Bradley Arnold.