Oregon State

Beavers Defeat Fresno State, 2-1

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCorvallis, Ore. – The Oregon State women's soccer team defeated Fresno State, 2-1, on Sunday in Corvallis, Ore. and are now 2-0 in non-conference action. "Today we competed against a Fresno State team that challenged our ability on the ball and off the ball," said head coach Lauren Sinacola. "I'm proud of the effort our players put in today and we are excited about the opportunity to learn from this win and continue our growth as a team."

#Beavers#Fresno State
