Britney Spears’ conservators are in a dogfight over who is really responsible for the “Toxic” singer’s pets. Following claims that a dog sitter took the pop star’s pooches to a vet without her permission and never returned them, we hear that both Spears’ conservator of the person, Jodi Montgomery, and her father, Jamie Spears, who is the conservator of her estate, are attempting to wash their hands clean of the incident.