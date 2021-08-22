Cancel
Alamance County, NC

Flood Advisory issued for Alamance by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 17:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Alamance The National Weather Service in Raleigh has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Central Alamance County in central North Carolina West Central Orange County in central North Carolina * Until 745 PM EDT. * At 550 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Up to 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Burlington, Graham, Mebane, Elon, Gibsonville, Haw River, Swepsonville, Alamance, Glen Raven, Lake Burlington, and Altamahaw-Ossipee. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

