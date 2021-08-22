Town of Brasher officials begin budget review for next year

Aug. 22—BRASHER FALLS — Budget season has started in the town of Brasher, and Supervisor Mark A. Peets said his preliminary figures show good news for taxpayers. "This is our preliminary budget look. I want everybody to take a look at this and do your homework. We're going to talk about it again at the next three board meetings. We're going to have a workshop prior to each one to go over this," he told board members.