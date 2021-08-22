Henri Update: Lots Of Rain But Less Wind Likely Now
In anticipation of taking a direct hit and remembering all too well what happened with superstorm Sandy, the state, county and local governments have pulled out all the stops to defend against Hurricane Henri, should the storm target the region. But as Dennis DelBorgo, Director of Westchester’s Office of Emergency Management put it at a briefing late Sunday morning, “We woke up this morning with some very encouraging news.”thehudsonindependent.com
Comments / 0