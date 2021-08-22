Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

Ryan Blaney grabs late lead, wins FireKeepers Casino 400

By Field Level Media
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Blaney took the lead on a restart with eight laps to go, held off Kyle Larson and went on to win Sunday’s FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway. The victory was the Team Penske driver’s second of the season. His eight laps led were his only laps led.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Corey Lajoie
Person
Kyle Busch
Person
Ryan Blaney
Person
Kevin Harvick
Person
Denny Hamlin
Person
Chase Elliott
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Kurt Busch
Person
Brad Keselowski
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Track#Firekeepers Casino 400#Firekeepers Casino#Playoffs#Daytona#Rcr#Xfinity#Mis#Field Level Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Related
heraldsun.com

NASCAR at Michigan live updates: Ryan Blaney holds on — barely — for the Cup race win

1Ryan Blaney12-- 2William Byron240.077 seconds. 6:10 p.m., Lap 200: Game set match, and Ryan Blaney has managed to BARELY hold off Byron and Larson to earn the win at Michigan. What a final 10 laps! Blaney, Byron, Larson, Kurt Busch, Denny Hamlin your Top 5. DiBenedetto, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott, Brad Keselowski and Martin Truex Jr. round out the Top 10.
Michigan Statenbcsportsedge.com

Power Ranking After Michigan: Kevin Harvick in, Christopher Bell out

There was major calamity in the last laps of the Verizon 200 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Michigan International Speedway was more predictable, but a late-race caution and NASCAR’s new ‘choose rule’ shook things up a little bit. Still, it ain’t nothin’ like what you’re going to see this coming week.
Michigan StateCBS Sports

NASCAR Crash Course: Was win in Michigan Ryan Blaney's breakthrough moment?

Ryan Blaney was two turns from winning the season-opening Busch Clash, checkered flag in sight. He ended it backwards after good buddy Chase Elliott spun him out. It was the latest trend in a close but no cigar narrative that's defined Blaney's career. Often compared with Elliott as the sport's two millennial stars, Blaney's fallen behind his friend in every category: wins, championships, even Most Popular Driver awards.
Michigan StatePosted by
Whiskey Riff

Ryan Blaney Holds Off William Byron & Kyle Larson To Win At Michigan International Speedway

Ryan Blaney took the checkered flag today at Michigan International Speedway, but not without an absolute battle in the final 8 laps. On the final restart, Blaney got a helluva push from Kyle Busch in the #18 car, giving him the lead with 8 laps to go. But with teammates William Byron and Kyle Larson breathing down his neck, Blaney had to be absolutely perfect to hold them off.
Brooklyn, MIFOX Sports

Ryan Blaney's timing is just right as he earns second win of season

BROOKLYN, Mich. – Ryan Blaney maybe didn’t have the best car, but he found himself in the right spot at the right time on the way to his second victory of the season. When the three drivers ahead of him chose the outside lane – typically the preferred, faster lane – for a restart with eight laps remaining, Blaney opted for the front row spot on the inside lane. A strong push from behind by Kyle Busch shoved him into the lead and he held off a furious push from William Byron for the trophy in the Firekeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway on Sunday.
MotorsportsCBS Sports

2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 odds, race picks: NASCAR at Daytona predictions from advanced model

Only one regular-season race remains on the NASCAR schedule, so the action will be intense at Daytona International Speedway with dozens of drivers needing a win to get into the playoffs. The green flag drops on the 2021 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, and Kyle Larson is in strong position to earn a 15-point bonus as the regular season champion with a 28-point lead atop the NASCAR standings over Denny Hamlin.
Michigan Statewpsdlocal6.com

Blaney takes lead on final restart, holds on to win Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) -- Ryan Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a late restart and bobbed and weaved his way across the final seven laps to win at Michigan International Speedway. Blaney edged Byron by 0.077 seconds _ the closest finish on the two-mile track since electronic scoring...
Michigan Statesouthernillinoisnow.com

Blaney wins in Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. (AP) — Ryan Blaney was the winner of Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Michigan International Speedway. Blaney took the lead from William Byron on a late restart and bobbed and weaved his way across the final seven laps. Blaney edged Byron by 0.077 seconds, the closest finish on the two-mile track since electronic scoring began.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

Ohio native Ryan Blaney gets push to win at MIS

<p>BROOKLYN, Mich. — Sometimes you just need a little push.</p><p>Ryan Blaney’s Ford Mustang received forward momentum by being pushed from behind near the end of the Firekeepers Casino 400, allowing him to move ahead of the pack and finish first at Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway.</p><p>“It’s really good to just start building momentum, being on the up-slope here going into the playoffs, rising to the occasion,” Blaney said after the penultimate race of the regular season. “I’m very proud of the work everyone did today on getting our car better and better, giving us a shot there at the end to make something happen.”</p><p>This is the first time the Team Penske driver has secured multiple wins in a season in his five-year Cup Series career, winning two races this season without taking control until the end of each. Blaney started third Sunday, but only led the sixth-most laps with eight.</p><p>This was his first win at MIS in the Cup Series. Blaney tied for his best MIS finish at fourth and worst at 38th in last year’s two Cup Series races at the 2-mile oval.</p><p>With eight laps left, Blaney came out of a caution in second and took the inside of the track before being pushed in the rear by Kyle Busch to move in front, out of turn 2.</p><p>“Got a great push by [The No.] 18 on the restart [and] was able to get clear there,” Blaney said. “Michigan is a matter of pretty much running wide open and trying to play the air game. I hate to have to race that way. That’s how you have to run. Worked out for us.”</p><p>Blaney, a native of Hartford, Ohio, held off William Byron by .077 seconds.&nbsp;</p><p>The runner-up was blocked by Blaney, so he had to dip even lower on the track below the white line and near the grass to try to pass him at the finish line.</p><p>The rest of the top 5 was rounded out by Cup Series points leader Kyle Larson, Kurt Busch, and Denny Hamlin.</p><p>Blaney saw others take center stage for most of the 200-lap race, including Chase Elliott and Larson who were first and second in lead laps respectively after they both started in the top 2.</p><p>“Just made a couple bad moves, I guess,” said Larson, who got the pole. “I think honestly just a little too patient behind [Blaney]. Could have made some later, you know, dives I guess to the inside. Who knows?”</p><p>Elliott led 68 laps and won Stage 1. The reigning Cup Series champion fell out of the top 10 after pitting on lap 122 and could not make up enough ground, placing eighth.</p><p>Austin Dillon’s momentous climb to the top of the pack ended in heartbreaking fashion. His No. 3 Chevrolet started 26th before being in the top 5 for an extended period, but crashed into the wall on the 120th lap when Brad Keselowski hit its back-right fender.</p><p>Michigan natives Keselowski and Erik Jones placed ninth and 18th, respectively, and are still looking for their first Cup Series wins at their home state track.</p><p>They raced in front of an enthusiastic crowd after the coronavirus led to two spectator-less Cup Series races last August at the two-mile Michigan track. This was also the first year since 1973 that MIS hosted only one Cup Series race in a year, upping motivation for NASCAR fans in the area to show.</p><p>The fans saw things become more adventurous in the final 20 laps, where two of the six cautions happened. A brief rain shower drew a caution in the 180th lap. There was also a seven-car pileup on lap 187 in the middle of the pack on Turn 4 before the race-deciding restart.</p><link rel="stylesheet" href="https://814824ac51e64b4abcaa-cffb1f8b6941251295ee20eefbd7d321.ssl.cf2.rackcdn.com/css/pg/pg.common-v0003.css" />
Michigan StateSun-Journal

Ryan Blaney holds off Hendrick teammates, wins at Michigan

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Ryan Blaney needed a push to pass William Byron on Sunday. Kyle Busch provided the boost. With Busch’s help, Blaney took the lead on the final restart, then bobbed and weaved his way around Michigan International Speedway to beat Byron by 0.077 seconds. It was the narrowest victory margin in a Cup race at this track since electronic scoring began.
Michigan StateWLNS

Ryan Blaney wins Michigan, after restart with eight laps left

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WLNS) – The final moments of the FireKeepers Casino 400 gave fans at Michigan International Speedway just what they came for. After two restarts with 20 laps to go – the first caused by weather and the second caused by the caution flag – Ryan Blaney was able to edge out William Bryon by 0.077 seconds.
Motorsportsthecomeback.com

NASCAR world reacts to Bubba Wallace’s big news

Bubba Wallace has had a 2021 full of change. Over the winter, Wallace moved to a new team co-owned by Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin and while they started out a bit rough and lacked a top 15 finish until race 13, his 23XI Racing Toyota scored a fifth place finish at Pocono and sits 20th in points.
MotorsportsPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: The ideal replacement candidate for Kyle Busch

With Kyle Busch done competing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Bubba Wallace would be a perfect replacement in a part-time role at Joe Gibbs Racing next year. For quite some time, Kyle Busch had made clear that he would be retiring from NASCAR Xfinity Series competition once he reached 100 career victories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy