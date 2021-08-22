College hockey: Brasher Falls' DiMatteo gets head start on Northern Michigan goaltending career

Future Minnesota Duluth goaltender Eve Gascon is taking part in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League training camp this week, trying out with the Gatineau Olympiques. Gascon is only the fourth woman to take part in a QMJHL camp. Two women have played in the QMJHL — goaltenders Manon Rheaume and Charline Labonte — and if Gascon does make the final Gatineau roster, she could become the third woman to do so, and without forgoing her NCAA eligibility.