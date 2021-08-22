Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Former Auburn QB Joey Gatewood commits to UCF after transfer from Kentucky

By Tom Green, al.com
northwestgeorgianews.com
 5 days ago

Another former Auburn player will be joining Gus Malzahn at UCF. Quarterback Joey Gatewood, who started his career on the Plains before transferring to Kentucky, announced Sunday afternoon that he has committed to UCF following his departure from Lexington, Ky. Gatewood entered the transfer portal Aug. 15 after Kentucky coach Mark Stoops named Will Levis as the Wildcats’ starting quarterback for the 2021 season.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, GA
City
Lexington, GA
Auburn, GA
Football
Local
Georgia College Sports
City
Lexington, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Auburn, GA
Sports
State
Kentucky State
City
Jacksonville, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
Auburn, GA
College Sports
City
Auburn, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Local
Georgia Football
Local
Kentucky Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Nix
Person
Tom Green
Person
Cam Newton
Person
Mark Stoops
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ucf#American Football#Ucf#Tigers#Purdue#Liberty#17 Of 35#Alabama Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy