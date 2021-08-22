Bookkeeper Rose Horn Sentenced For Embezzling More Than $1 Million

DENVER (CBS4) – A 67-year-old bookkeeper was sentenced to three years in prison and three years probation Thursday in Denver federal court. Rose Marie Horn worked for a family-owned plumbing and heating business in Fort Collins for 27 years and funneled revenue from it into her own accounts during six of them, according to federal prosecutors.

She was convicted of mail fraud and money laundering.

U.S. District Court Judge Robert E. Blackburn also required Horne to repay $977,115.87 to the business she defrauded. While a lump sum was requested, Horne at minimum must contribute 10 percent of her monthly income until the total is met.

Horne, according to case documents, wrote approximately 170 unauthorized checks to herself from her employer’s payroll bank account. The checks, totaling more than $700,000, went toward her personal credit card account and paid other personal bills. The thefts occurred between October 2005 and June 2011.

Horne also forged signatures on some business checks.

Horne was indicted in 2014 but fled the state. She was caught in California last year.

A plea agreement was reached in May.

“Frauds like this one can be financially and emotionally devastating to small business owners,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Matt Kirsch. “Ms. Horne ran but ultimately could not hide from the consequences of her crimes.”

Horne was employed by C&B Pluming in Heating in Fort Collins, according to case documents. CBS4 left a message with the business’s owner. This story will be updated with any response.

Horne is currently being held at the Washington County Jail. She will be transferred to a federal prison facility.