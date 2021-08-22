.w soccer beats bill & mary 1-0. obviously, better to win 1-0 than to

How hot is Jerry Stackhouse’s hot seat heading into year three with the Commodores?. In recent seasons, the power has shifted in the SEC. After years of Kentucky and Florida making most of the headlines for the conference, we’ve seen several other teams emerge, including runs by Alabama and Arkansas last season. Auburn and South Carolina have made Final Four runs in recent memory, while LSU and Tennessee have used good recruiting to bounce back onto the national scene. One SEC program that hasn’t experienced this growth is Vanderbilt, though the blame can’t all fall on Jerry Stackhouse after all.