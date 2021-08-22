Jerry Granelli featured on Jazz Northwest

Jerry Granelli died July 20 in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the age of 80. Granelli was an important part of the Seattle jazz scene in the 80s when he was on the faculty at Cornish College of the Arts. The percussionist/composer was part of a boundary-testing group of musicians here at the time including Ralph Towner, Gary Peacock, Julian Priester, Jay Clayton and Denny Goodhew. Music by this group will be heard on today’s episode of Jazz Northwest.