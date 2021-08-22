Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Jerry Granelli featured on Jazz Northwest

knkx.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Granelli died July 20 in Halifax, Nova Scotia at the age of 80. Granelli was an important part of the Seattle jazz scene in the 80s when he was on the faculty at Cornish College of the Arts. The percussionist/composer was part of a boundary-testing group of musicians here at the time including Ralph Towner, Gary Peacock, Julian Priester, Jay Clayton and Denny Goodhew. Music by this group will be heard on today’s episode of Jazz Northwest.

www.knkx.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seattle, WA
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
Local
Washington Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Granelli
Person
Julian Priester
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knkx#Npr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Google
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US intel review inconclusive on COVID-19 origin

An intelligence community report released Friday was inconclusive as to whether COVID-19 originated in a lab or jumped from animals to humans naturally, though U.S. officials stated that it was not developed as a biological weapon. The report by the intelligence community (IC) said both the lab leak theory and...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy