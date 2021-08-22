Weidman Doesn’t Think Zhang Should Use His Injury As An Excuse
UFC middleweight Chris Weidman has suggested women’s strawweight Zhang Weili shouldn’t use his injury as an excuse for her defeat at UFC 261. At the April pay-per-view, Zhang had her 21-fight winning streak ended at the hands of Rose Namajunas in the co-main event. Having dethroned Jéssica Andrade in her home country of China in 2019, “Magnum” successfully defended her 115-pound gold against former champ Joanna Jędrzejczyk in a Fight of the Year contender last March.www.mmanews.com
