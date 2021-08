It’s fitting that this game ended with the score of a forfeit, because that’s kinda what it felt like the whole time. The White Sox were never really in this one, even though the Rays started Chris Archer for the first time since April, and even though Archer left after two innings with a hip injury. Perhaps a parade of relievers from the deep Tampa Bay bullpen was the last thing a White Sox lineup without Tim Anderson needed, but Anderson probably shouldn’t be making that much of a difference.