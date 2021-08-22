No injuries in Streator house fire Sunday

Careless disposal of smoking materials the likely cause of a Streator house fire Sunday. Neighbors notified the residents of the fire allowing them to get out safely. Firemen Bryan Park said seven firemen arrived at a home in the 1300 block of North Wasson just before 2pm. Once there, black smoke was seen coming from the rear of the house. The fire was under control in five minutes with personnel then opening walls inside the home to check for embers.