California State

Florida congressman Matt Gaetz elopes to California, marries girlfriend Ginger Luckey

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida eloped to Southern California, marrying his girlfriend Ginger Luckey on Saturday in a small ceremony on Catalina Island. The controversial 39-year-old Republican, who is under investigation as part of a sex trafficking probe, announced the wedding on his personal Twitter page. He exclaimed “I love my wife!” along with a photo of them together — he in a sport coat, she in a white dress.

