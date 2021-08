LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Kansas City, Mo. woman was hospitalized in serious condition on Friday night, after authorities say she nearly drowned. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 72-year-old Sara Shandy fell off a dock around the 21 Mile Marker, at around 10:30 p.m. The Patrol says Shandy hit her head after falling, and was knocked unconscious, floating face-down in the water. Family and friends pulled her out of the water, and she was taken to Lake Regional Hospital with serious injuries from the incident.