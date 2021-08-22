Hernández strikes out eight; Royals batter Cubs 9-1

Suddenly the Royals have won four of their last five games and looked entirely competent after an awful series in St. Louis last weekend. Kris Bubic was the last starter in that St. Louis series and to give you an idea how awful his outing was he had a -4 Game Score v2 per FanGraphs. For context, every player starts with 50 points and gains or loses them based on how well or poorly they pitch; it’s extremely hard to get a negative number. However, seven runs in 1.1 innings will do it. Before that start, he had just snapped a streak of four straight quality starts by throwing 4.