Women's Health

Letter: Protect those already born

By George Dawson, Vancouver Published:
Columbian
 6 days ago

Why is it that politicians (most notably the governors and legislators of Florida and Texas) are determined to end abortion (to use their phrase “to stop the killing of babies”) but show that they don’t care about the health and lives of children already born when they prohibit mask mandates in public schools?

EducationCulpeper Star Exponent

LETTER: Public protection requires masks in schools

I’ve never heard anyone propose that masks should be worn in private schools. That’s up to the owner of the business and their clients. But at public schools it is not only the business of the school administrators, the students, the school board, the parents of the students, the teachers, but every tax payer. That is what public means. It belongs to all the citizens.
Children will die due to mask mandate ban

Children will die due to mask mandate ban

Children will die this school year because of laws passed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republican-dominated Legislature. The new laws will not allow our schools to require vaccines for those eligible or masks for all people entering our schools. Iowa's Republican politicians -- and many in Republican-dominated states -- have put their selfish political agendas above the health of our children. The sickness and death that will result from not requiring vaccines and masks in schools during this pandemic will be horrendous -- and it's preventable. We need to hold those who have made such terrible laws accountable. But why wait? I am a retired public school superintendent with experience in Iowa and three other states. I believe that all Iowa superintendents should speak out strongly and in unison to denounce such terrible laws in Iowa and other states that have them. They need help from school boards, teachers, parents, grandparents, educational associations, and other citizens. Working together to overturn such harmful laws could help protect the health and lives of innocent children during the 2021-2022 school year. Please contact your legislators and your school leaders to see how you can help.
Healthcapecodtimes.com

Vaccines protect innoculated and those around them. It's time for a mandate

It can take us time to reach consensus. Climate, poverty, civil liberties – even on questions with clear moral answers, we move slowly. Smoking causes a host of problems for the smoker: emphysema, lung cancer, vascular disease. But in the land of the free, we can smoke cigarettes by the carton. Through insurance premiums the cost of treating inevitable sickness is even distributed to those who do not assume the risk.
Stark County, OHCanton Repository

Letter to the editor: Require universal masking to protect students

North Canton City Schools Superintendent Jeff Wendorf, with the school board’s support, has ignored the constituency’s current sentiment, which can be gauged from a passionate turnout of pro-maskers at the Aug. 11 school board meeting armed with a letter signed by just over 120 NCCS parents and community members and a pro-mask Change.org petition that has garnered upward of 300 signatures.
Grandmother is appalled by mask mandate ban

Grandmother is appalled by mask mandate ban

I’m a grandma, not the mom of school-age kids, so the vote by Republicans in the Iowa Legislature to ban masks in schools affects me only indirectly. Still, I am appalled. Sorry to blame one party because I support bipartisanship, but only Republicans voted for the mandate. Speaker of the House Pat Grassley tweeted: “Parents, now you get to make the choice of whether your kids will wear a mask of not.” Gov. Reynolds said: “The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education.” Speaker Grassley and Gov. Reynolds, parents will not be in the classrooms. Do you honestly think that kindergarteners or first- or second-graders are going to remember what their parents may have said outside of school, or that they would “value personal responsibility and individual liberties” (Reynolds’ words) so as to make an informed decision about wearing a mask. Currently there are no vaccines for children under 12, so the Iowa Legislature put the best COVID mitigation strategy other than vaccines off the table. Shame on you. Note: For the week ending Aug. 5, COVID cases in children increased 31%, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Longview, WALongview Daily News

Letter: Protect people, even against their will

I just read the Aug. 15 Guest Column in which it becomes crystal clear the authors' thin understanding of reality has now been severed. They are standing up for my "personal rights" in the midst of a pandemic with a current spike by joining a group who is more interested in forwarding a political agenda than insuring his constituents are safe from a deadly virus.
Washougal, WAColumbian

Letter: Make the unvaccinated pay their way

Reading the comment from Pat Williamson of Washougal, I completely agree that if the unvaccinated get sick, they should pay their own medical bills with their own assets. They chose to not get their shots. I do support their right to choose, but with that comes the responsibility to pay your own way. My wife and I got ours. Anybody who served in the military had to get shots to cover the area they were stationed in. No shot, no support from taxes.
U.S. PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Work collaboratively on problems

Lions and sheep and bears, oh, my. Does Mr. Trimble (“Wake up, blame Biden,” Our Readers’ Views, Aug. 19) work at a zoo? He says we should blame President Biden (for just about everything). At age 72, I am tired of people perpetually blaming the current president, regardless of party...
Public HealthPosted by
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Remember the Constitution

Hooray for officials taking a stand! Hooray for everyone proudly standing up for their rights and refusing to mask, take protective measures and vaccinate! Hooray for those who are defending the Constitution! So many Americans fought and died for those rights, starting with the Revolutionary War. They fought and died so we could be independent, be a nation subject to our own Constitution.
PoliticsColumbian

Letter: Democrats in ‘hanky-panky’, too

I am commenting on Douglas Gallaway’s letter to the editor defending Andrew Cuomo where Gallaway suggests that Cuomo re-register as a Republican because “hanky-panky” means nothing to them (“Solution for Cuomo,” Our Readers’ Views, Aug. 18). He obviously doesn’t remember Ted Kennedy or Bill Clinton, both Democrats who did far worse than just “hanky-panky.” Comments like his add nothing positive, just further divide our country.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: City should require vaccines

It is disappointing that the city of Vancouver is shirking its responsibility of fighting the very infectious COVID-19 delta variant by not mandating that all employees get vaccinated. Maybe the decision-makers should have taken a tour of the area’s intensive care units. It’s not pretty, and they are just adding fuel to the fire. In order to end this health care disaster, everyone needs to step up and get vaccinated. This is not a game.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

‘We will find you’: anti-mask parents threaten doctors and nurses at Tennessee school board meeting

A group of anti-mask parents aggressively confronted doctors and nurses leaving a school board meeting in Tennessee night after a school mask mandate just passed, surrounding their cars and threatening them.“You can leave freely, but we will find you, and we know who you are,” one man says, in video captured by journalist Matt Masters.“You’ll never be allowed in public again,” another man says, as a crowd nearby chants, “Will not comply!” and “No more masks!”Police had to restrain the crowd.“I was told by deputies to stay inside for my own safety because I was wearing a mask,” NewsChannel5...
EducationPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Gov. DeSantis Will Let Parents Undermine School Mask Orders

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says he plans to issue an executive order that will let parents decide if their kids wear a mask in school—even if the schools have mask mandates in place. DeSantis’ undermining of school-based precautions comes as the Delta variant surges in the state, and across much of the country. The CDC has recommended that everyone in schools mask up, regardless of vaccination status, but the Republican governor—who is not a scientist or doctor—declared Friday that would be a “mistake.” And even though COVID has proven to be an unpredictable adversary, DeSantis has no qualms about making blanket statements like this one: “In Florida, there will be no lockdowns, there will be no school closures, there will be no restrictions and no mandates in the state of Florida.”
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Week

Biden urges 2 GOP governors to 'please help' fight COVID-19 spread or 'at least get out of the way'

President Biden said at a press conference Tuesday that "some states" are enacting policies "that forbid people from doing the right thing" to hinder the spread of COVID-19, adding: "I say to these governors: Please help. But if you aren't going to help, at least get out of the way of the people that are trying to do the right thing. Use your power to save lives." When asked, Biden pointed to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R), both of whom signed executive orders preventing public schools and local governments from requiring masks, vaccines, or other COVID-19 restrictions.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Refusing To Allow Mask Mandates Is Backfiring On Politicians

BOSTON (CBS) – Amid mounting public anxiety over the COVID-19 resurgence, there are signs of a backlash against politicians who have refused to allow local governments and schools to impose mask mandates. Foremost among them: Gov. Greg Abbott (R-Texas), who says, “Kids will not be forced by governments or by schools to wear a mask in school,” and Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-Florida), who adds “It’s about parental choice, not government mandate.” (Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 his office announced on Tuesday.) These two also happen to be governors of two of the nation’s worst covid hotspots. Their positions have drawn lawsuits and...

