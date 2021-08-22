Letter: Protect those already born

Children will die this school year because of laws passed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her Republican-dominated Legislature. The new laws will not allow our schools to require vaccines for those eligible or masks for all people entering our schools. Iowa's Republican politicians -- and many in Republican-dominated states -- have put their selfish political agendas above the health of our children. The sickness and death that will result from not requiring vaccines and masks in schools during this pandemic will be horrendous -- and it's preventable. We need to hold those who have made such terrible laws accountable. But why wait? I am a retired public school superintendent with experience in Iowa and three other states. I believe that all Iowa superintendents should speak out strongly and in unison to denounce such terrible laws in Iowa and other states that have them. They need help from school boards, teachers, parents, grandparents, educational associations, and other citizens. Working together to overturn such harmful laws could help protect the health and lives of innocent children during the 2021-2022 school year. Please contact your legislators and your school leaders to see how you can help.