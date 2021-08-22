Cancel
COMMITTEE MEETING SCHEDULE FOR SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2021

Cover picture for the articleVIRTUAL – Thursday, September 9. 2021 at 7:30 p.m. VIRTUAL – Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. VIRTUAL – Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 7:30p.m. HYBRID – Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. HYBRID – Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. HYBRID – Wednesday, October 6, 2021...

Politicsmariettaga.gov

City Council to Meet September 2nd and September 8th

MARIETTA - Marietta City Council will meet for an agenda work session on Thursday, September 2nd beginning at 5:15 p.m. An agenda review session will take place on Wednesday, September 8th at 6 p.m. and be followed by Council’s regularly scheduled meeting at 7 p.m. All meetings take place in the City Council chamber located on the lobby level of City Hall, 205 Lawrence St.
Alhambra, CAcityofalhambra.org

Draft Housing Element Released and Community Meeting Scheduled

The City of Alhambra is inviting the public to review and provide comment on the Draft Housing Element, beginning August 26, 2021. The document guides the City's plans for housing and outlines important aspects like future housing needs, different housing types, zoning, and policies that can make housing more affordable and more available. The City has been updating the Housing Element as part of its General Plan. The public can get involved and provide feedback on the Draft Housing Element until September 26, 2021. Be sure to watch for announcements on the project’s webpage for information and public engagement here: https://www.alhambrahousingelement.com/get-involved.
Blue Hill, MEEllsworth American

Blue Hill advised to make committee meetings public

BLUE HILL — Town committee meetings, such as those discussing the budget, harbor or sea rise, are considered public meetings and should be advertised as such, according to Blue Hill Select Board member Scott Miller. Miller consulted with the Maine Municipal Association about the issue and updated his colleagues Ellen...
Bowie, MDcityofbowie.org

Public Safety Committee Virtual Meeting

The mission of the City's Public Safety Committee is to identify and examine Bowie's public safety issues. Public safety issues include, but are not limited to emergency preparedness, fire/EMS and police services. The committee generally meets monthly on the fourth Wednesday of the month. Meetings are open to the public.
Brown County, KShiawathaworldonline.com

County sets Budget Hearing

The Brown County Commission will have a Budget Hearing at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31. The purpose of the Budget Hearing is to answer any questions or objection from taxpayers relating to the proposed Revenue Neutral Rate and the use of all funds and the amount of the ad valorem tax.
Politicskrosradio.com

Tentative Scheduled Of Governmental Meetings

The Clinton County Board has their regular Monday morning session. The Supervisors meet at 9:15 at the County Administration Building. The Board has several topics for discussion including the Elvira Wastewater project and the communications radio project. Link: BOS Agenda. The Clinton School Board will be meeting in a committee...
Politicsthesunpapers.com

Committee approves three resolutions at recent meeting

The Cinnaminson Township Committee held a regular session on Aug. 16 and approved three resolutions via consent agenda, including one that affects law enforcement in the school district. Resolution 116 authorizes a one-year extension of an agreement for the township to provide a special officer program to the district that...
Harrisonburg, VAjmu.edu

Board of Visitors committee to meet Tuesday

The Ad Hoc Governance Committee of the Board of Visitors will meet on Tuesday, August 24 at 8:00 a.m. at 2980 Fairview Park Drive in Falls Church, VA. This is an exploratory committee and no formal action will be taken. For more information contact, Ginny Cramer at cramervm@jmu.edu or 540-568-5325.
Advocacycapecoddaily.com

Annual Big Fix Scheduled for October 2nd

HYANNIS- Housing Assistance will be holding its 12th Annual Big Fix on Saturday, October 2nd, at various locations around Cape Cod. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Big Fix will encourage volunteers to create their own opportunities to help a neighbor that may need assistance with a project. Volunteers are also encouraged to… .
Wareham, MAtheweektoday.com

Committees weigh remote access to in-person meetings

For the first time, due to the coronavirus pandemic, people were able to watch and participate in town committee meetings from home. In some cases, that meant it became possible for people — who found it difficult or impossible to participate in in-person meetings — to take part in local governance for the first time.
Politicscityofpaloalto.org

City/School Liaison Committee Meeting

The City/School Liaison Committee holds regular meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 8:30 a.m. Occasionally Committee will hold special meetings to accommodate further discussions or scheduling conflicts. Zoom Information. Join the City/School Liaison Committee meeting by Zoom to provide public comment or just to watch. Meeting ID:...
Taos, NMTaos News

Legislative Finance Committee to meet in TSV

SANTA FE - The Legislative Finance Committee (LFC) will hold its August meeting in Taos Ski Valley, with hearings focused on early childhood, public education, behavioral health, the economy, and the status and future of the state's finances. The hearings start Tuesday (Aug. 24) with a Public Education Subcommittee meeting...
Politicsngxchange.org

Parks and Rec Committee August update

At the New Gloucester Parks and Recreation Committee meeting on Tuesday, August 10th, Parks and Recreation Director Sarah Rodriguez let the committee know that fall program registration is underway on the combined Gray/New Gloucester Recreation website: https://grayme.myrec.com/info/default.aspx. Rodriguez updated the group on the Royal River Conservation Trust/Gray New Gloucester Little...
Amherst, MAamherstma.gov

Community Resources Committee of the Town Council - Special Meeting

RECEIVED: 8/2/21 at 3:54 pm. TOPICS: Action Items: Post-Public Hearing Deliberations, Community Impact Review, and Recommendations: Zoning Bylaw – Official Zoning Map – Map 14A, Parcel 33 Rezoning, North Prospect Street, Zoning Bylaw – Article 5, Accessory Uses, Section 5.011, Supplemental Dwelling Units, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.325, Mixed-use Buildings and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 3, Use Regulations, Section 3.323, Apartments and Article 12, Definitions, Zoning Bylaw – Article 7, Parking and Access Regulation. General Public Comment. Adoption of Minutes: 5/19/21, 7/21/21, 7/27/21, 8/10/21. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
Oak Ridge, TNOak Ridger

Government Meetings

The Oak Ridge Land Bank Corporation Board of Directors will have a regular meeting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building Training Room. The Oak Ridge City Council will have a work session at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Municipal Building Courtroom. Traffic. The Traffic Safety Advisory Board will...
Huntington, WVPosted by
Lootpress

Mayor forms search committee

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has assembled a citizen-based search committee that will assist him in the selection of a new Huntington Police chief. Williams met with committee members for the first time Wednesday, to discuss the process for selecting the next police chief. The application period,...

