COMMITTEE MEETING SCHEDULE FOR SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER 2021

The City of Alhambra is inviting the public to review and provide comment on the Draft Housing Element, beginning August 26, 2021. The document guides the City's plans for housing and outlines important aspects like future housing needs, different housing types, zoning, and policies that can make housing more affordable and more available. The City has been updating the Housing Element as part of its General Plan. The public can get involved and provide feedback on the Draft Housing Element until September 26, 2021. Be sure to watch for announcements on the project’s webpage for information and public engagement here: https://www.alhambrahousingelement.com/get-involved.