Damian Priest Posts Funny Photo With Riddle & Rhea Ripley, Sheamus Upset, More

By Ryan Clark
ewrestlingnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs seen during Saturday night’s WWE SummerSlam pay-per-view event, Damian Priest successfully defeated Sheamus to capture the United States Championship. Also at SummerSlam, Riddle and Randy Orton defeated AJ Styles and Omos to win the RAW Tag-Team Championships. Following the show, Priest posted a photo with Riddle and Rhea Ripley. Of course, Ripley was the only one of the three that didn’t win a title last night. Priest captioned the photo with,

Rhea Ripley
Sheamus
Damian Priest
Randy Orton
