OBITUARY: Clint Walker Calhoun
Clint W. Calhoun, age 54, of Asheville, a Native of Big Cove Community, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021. Clint is survived by his father, William Patrick “Pat” Calhoun; children, Victoria, Billy, and Joseph all of Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Peyton and Patrick of Oklahoma; brothers, Russell Locust, Tim Swayney, and John Walkingeagle; sisters, Sherry Crowe and Trish Calhoun; aunt, Candy Ross (Mark); great uncle, Jack (Ruth) Lossiah; great great aunt, Annie W. French; paternal aunts, Jennifer Calhoun and Bernice (Ric) Bottchenbaugh; and paternal uncles, Morgan (Clara), Danny (Leitha) Calhoun, Hayes Calhoun, and James “Jay” Calhoun.www.theonefeather.com
