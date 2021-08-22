Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

what are these members of the Fly species thinking at this, moment❓

By bourbonstreet Joined:
sportswar.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are these members of the Fly species thinking at this, moment❓ -- bourbonstreet 08/22/2021 6:24PM. That b'street is a bad mutha...shut your mouth! I'm talkin' about b'street. ** -- Major Kong 08/22/2021 8:52PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login if you wish...

virginiatech.sportswar.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Fly#Species
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PetsPosted by
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
AnimalsThe Post and Courier

ECOVIEWS: What can run, fly, swim and burrow?

Some fly. Some swim. Some burrow deep into the earth. Most run on 4 legs. When they want to go really fast, some run on 2. Some do not even have legs. The largest ones reach total lengths over 10 feet and weigh 250 pounds. Full-grown, the smallest has a body length of less than an inch. Some are venomous. Some have 3 eyes. Only one group of animals in the world can claim such a combination of traits: lizards.
Sciencemarketresearchtelecast.com

Study of human remains of victims of the Vesuvius eruption shows that men and women of ancient Rome had different diets

European researchers, led by the BioArCh team of the University of York (United Kingdom), have developed a new method to analyze the amino acids present in skeletons of the inhabitants of the ancient Roman city of Herculaneum in the Italian region of Campania, which was destroyed by the eruption of Vesuvius in AD 79 The research was published this Wednesday in the Science Advances magazine.
Animalssparklecat.com

7 Things Humans Do That Confuse Cats

Humans, for the most part, are pretty nice. I can say that because I’ve met lots of them, and it has nearly always been a good experience. But they can be really mystifying! There are a lot of ways humans behave that confuse cats, and I thought I would list a few of them. Can you see how illogical these are?
ScienceNews Channel Nebraska

Is Seeing 111 Meaning Twin Flame?

Originally Posted On: https://soulmatetwinflame.com/index.php/2020/09/24/is-seeing-111-meaning-twin-flame/. It is believed that when someone sees the numbers 111 frequently it means it is a message from the angels. The number 111 is considered quite lucky and means that you will soon be able to fulfill all wishes and dreams. These numbers that you see...
AnimalsHerald Times

Letter: Time to think about saving animal species

Compared to 1900 populations, today’s lions, leopards, cheetahs, elephants, rhinos, gorillas, orangutans, lemurs, sea turtles, and many others numbers are reduced to less than 5%. It’s time to start securing areas where these iconic animals can survive until we get through this extinction event. Lost habitat is the main reason...
Mining Journal

What’s Flying: Wildlife seeking needed water

“When the well’s dry, we know the worth of water.” — Benjamin Franklin. Signs of a dry summer seem to be everywhere as the season continues to wind its way toward autumn. Large patches of bright yellow, drying bracken ferns abound along Fair Avenue in Marquette. Goldenrods on higher ground seem to dry up with in a day or two of blooming, cheating the bumblebees and wasps of the sweet meals they crave. Small ponds and lakes continue to shrink, and many of the former have dried up completely. Although the rainfall for the month in Negaunee Township is only 1.1 inches below the monthly average and the summer total only a couple inches behind, it seems worse in many spots. Even Isle Royale has succumbed to the searing heat with a lightning-initiated forest fire of its own covering more than 200 acres.
Public Safetysportswar.com

Well, obviously several idiots live in delusional world...

If you'd like to know who they were, those whose lives were lost -- PhotoHokieNC 08/27/2021 3:34PM. It is a NEEDLESS tragedy.. Using the freaking Taliban as security??-> -- HOKIERIT 08/27/2021 5:33PM. Well, obviously several idiots live in delusional world... ** -- ColoVT82 08/27/2021 6:28PM. You must log in before...
SocietyWVNews

What other people think about you

How much time do you spend worrying about what other people think?. • You replay situations over and over in your head. • You misinterpret the delay in a returned phone call, email or text — tying it back to something you did. • You need approval from others before...
Diseases & TreatmentsBBC

'It put into perspective who my true friends are'

A man with cancer has discussed his experiences of friendship following his diagnosis, as a new study looks into the issue. Research from the Teenage Cancer Trust showed three quarters of young people found their friendships changed during cancer treatment, while nearly half found some friends stopped contacting them completely.
LifestyleInternational Business Times

National Tell A Joke Day: 15 Short Jokes That You Can Easily Remember

Celebrated every year on Aug. 16, National Tell A Joke Day, like the name suggests, is all about telling jokes and making people around you laugh. Everyone loves people who are funny, witty and can cheer up others during serious times. Therefore, this day is a great chance for you to make new friends.
JobsPleated-Jeans.com

People Share The Funniest Things They Overheard At Work (30 Tweets)

One of the best parts about going back to the office has got to be overhearing your coworker’s weird conversations. The watercooler chat can get a bit relaxed and someone might try to be funny or even say something a little bizarre but, hey, we’re all doing our best to get through the day.
Relationshipsadvertisergleam.com

Between You & Me - Talks to strangers quite often

When I was young, my mother always told me not to speak to strangers. Now that I’ve matured, it seems like I always talk to strangers. I guess I’m just a social being, regardless of where I happen to be. I read once that someone we may encounter may need...
Educationsportswar.com

Should be no shortage of students willing to intern for minimal pay

It would be nice to see a WLAX roster. Classes start Monday. BTW... -- Broken Hawk 08/19/2021 11:39AM. Should be no shortage of students willing to intern for minimal pay -- UpperQuad 08/19/2021 4:59PM. Agree...was noticing that other ACC schools doing better jobs on instagram. -- Herewego 08/19/2021 12:09PM. You...
SocietyThrive Global

Nancy Juetten: “It’s never wrong to be uncommonly kind.”

In my series on people who are making a difference, I interview the “get-known get-paid mentor” Nancy Juetten who works with authors, speakers, and experts. Be sure to watch the video linked in her answer about, “Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you in your career or education?” I began to cry when I watched Nancy’s generosity toward a high school classmate’s last wish to visit Disney. Success principles are something Nancy clearly exemplifies in her own life — it’s not just a book she recommends and places on her bedside table. I know you’re going to enjoy this interview with this special leader.
HealthPosted by
The Atlantic

The Surprising Benefits of Talking to Strangers

Nic spent most of her childhood avoiding people. She was raised by a volatile father and a mother who transferred much of the trauma she’d experienced onto her daughter. The combination left Nic fearful and isolated. “My primitive brain was programmed to be afraid of everybody, because everybody’s evil and they’re gonna hurt you,” she told me. (Nic asked to be referred to by only her first name to protect her privacy.)
AfghanistanEsquire

We've Lost Two People With the Great Gift of Seeing the World Clearly

(Permanent Musical Accompaniment For The Last Post Of The Week From The Blog’s Favourite Living Canadian) I want to tell you about a couple of people that I knew who died over the last couple of weeks. Back when my daughter was in preschool, she was friends with a girl named Hannah Kauders. Preschool being preschool, my wife and I got to be friends with Chris and Lee Kauders, Hannah’s parents. Chris and I bonded over Rudy, his seeing-eye dog, and Rudy was a very good boy indeed. Chris was a lawyer and a mediator, someone who tried to take the heat out of legal disputes, and he was very good at his job. He also was a friend to all, even on duty. I would see him most mornings, dropping my daughter off at preschool, and Rudy and I would exchange greetings. Back in those days, he and Rudy became such a familiar pair in and around Boston’s legal and financial sectors that, upon Rudy’s passing in 2005, it rated a column by Brian McGrory in the Boston Globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy