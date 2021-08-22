Rangers History Today: Ryan's 5,000th Strikeout And A 30-Run Explosion

On this date in Texas Rangers history, Adrián Beltré got back on his cycle and led the Rangers to an 8-0 victory. On August 24, 2012, Beltré hit cleanup and started the game with a triple in the first inning. He followed that with a double in the second inning, a home run in the fifth inning and a single in the seventh inning. Beltré went 4-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored, while five other Rangers had two hits in the blowout win.