Food industry must become key driver of ecosystem restoration, says new Rainforest Alliance CEO

By Independent TV
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global food industry must radically reform to become a key driver of ecosystem restoration and regeneration, says the new CEO of the Rainforest Alliance. At present, food production accounts for up to a third of global greenhouse gas emissions and takes up nearly half of the planet’s habitable surface.

Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Daily Mail

Pig farmers warn they will have to destroy 'perfectly healthy' animals after shortage of workers leaves 70,000 stranded on farms as supply chain crisis grips Britain

Farmers today warned they could have to start destroying healthy pigs after a shortage of HGV drivers and agricultural workers left 70,000 of the animals stranded on farms. The National Pig Association is the latest industry body to sound the alarm over the impact the UK's supply chain crisis is having on the economy.
Agriculturescitechdaily.com

Human Waste Is Nutrient-Rich – It Can Be Used To Sustain Agriculture and Improve Economies

The future connection between human waste, sanitation technology, and sustainable agriculture is becoming more evident. According to research directed by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign civil and environmental engineering professor Jeremy Guest, countries could be moving closer to using human waste as fertilizer, closing the loop to more circular, sustainable economies.
AgriculturePhys.org

Cellular agriculture development has potential to change food industry, society

Depending on how it occurs, the development of cellular agriculture—food grown in factories from cells or yeast—has the potential to either accelerate socioeconomic inequality or provide beneficial alternatives to the status quo. That's the conclusion of a new study led by Penn State researchers, who assessed the potential trajectories for...
Agriculturekiwaradio.com

USMEF: Sustainability of growing importance to international customers

IARN — The U.S. Meat Export Federation says sustainability is an issue of growing importance to international customers of U.S. red meat and other key global audiences. Cheyenne McEndaffer – USMEF director of export services – explains that the focus on sustainability has recently heightened due to events such as the upcoming United Nations Food Systems Summit, and the US rejoining the Paris Climate Accords.
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Technology Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Farmers Edge, Auroras, John Deere, Raven Industries

A new research study on Worldwide Smart Farming Technology Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assessment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk & Precision Planting.
Environmentalbuquerqueexpress.com

Clean Vision's Clean-Seas Files Patent for Its Global Plastic Conversion Network; Historic Network is Blockchain-Based to Integrate Waste Plastic Recycling at a Global Level for Unprecedented Scalability and Impact Solving Planetary Waste-Plastic Cri

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 24, 2021 / Clean Vision Corporation (OTC PINK:CLNV), a holding company that acquires and operates sustainable clean tech and green energy businesses, today announced that its Clean-Seas subsidiary has filed for intellectual property protection of its technology entitled 'Method and Apparatus for Plastic Waste Recycling' with the United States Patent and Trademark Office covering its global Plastic Conversion Network ('PCN').
AgricultureConfectionary News

Rainforest Alliance holds strong for cocoa farmers hit by the pandemic

Its latest report highlights the new 2020 Rainforest Alliance certification programme (which has replaced former Rainforest Alliance and UTZ programmes since July 2021), the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it has worked to transform the cocoa sector to drive more sustainable cocoa farming. The Rainforest Alliance has partnered...
TechnologyElectronicsWeekly.com

Chip industry must double capacity in a decade, says GloFo CEO

The semiconductor industry needs to double its capacity in the next 8-10 years to meet demand, says Globalfoundries CEO Tom Caufield. “It needs our industry to double capacity in the next eight to 10 years,” said Caufield at Semicon Southeast Asia earlier today, “it took 50 years for the semiconductor industry to grow to half a-trillion-dollar industry, and we will need to do about the same in about a decade.”
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Australian farmers share how they are part of the climate solution with new initiative

Research commissioned by the National Farmers’ Federation measured community sentiment towards agriculture, climate change and sustainability. Of those surveyed, 21% of Australians strongly believed farmers were committed to improving their environmental performance and adapting to a warmer, drier climate; while 44% somewhat agreed and 17% were neutral. NFF Chief Executive,...
Constructionspacecoastdaily.com

The Effect of COVID-19 on the Restoration Industry

Since the beginning of 2020, contractors all over the United States have been forced to acclimate to rapidly changing conditions brought about by the international health crisis. The effects of the Coronavirus pandemic have altered the world in many ways, forcing the construction industry to rethink its approach to work and the traditional workforce.
AgriculturePosted by
Grist

Sustainable agriculture is the future of farming – here’s why

It’s time to burst the bubble of the rural-urban divide: When it comes to competing against forces of gentrification and big agribusiness in the name of food equity, small farmers and urban farms have a lot in common. Here’s how two agricultural entrepreneurs are working toward common ground in the name of a healthier food supply.
Agriculturegeneticliteracyproject.org

Part 3: ‘Fallacious and wrongheaded’ — The Cartagena Protocol’s categorization of ‘living products’ of agricultural biotechnology as GMOs was a ‘nonsensical’ blunder that disrupted technological innovation and trade

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Ten years after the coming into force of the Cartagena Protocol, its own supporters noted that effective implementation was fragmentary and lacking, with a tendency to dedicate increasingly less attention and resources on the part of the signatories (Hurtado 2013), many of whom “still do not have the necessary capacity in place at the national level to implement the Protocol. And they appear to have no prospects for developing it in the foreseeable future.” (Komen 2012, p. 82) This has not prevented investing (wasting!) time and resources to add further rules.
AgricultureKOMO News

Futuristic biosphere farm grows crops under the ocean

Strawberries, basil and lettuce are flourishing in a new biosphere farm anchored to the floor of the Mediterranean Sea off Italy’s Ligurian coast. Nemo’s Garden, which grows without soil or pesticides, sprouted from an idea by Sergio Gamberini, a scuba diver who also has a passion for gardening, according to the project’s website.
Food SafetyPhys.org

Research introduces a regenerative food chain process that's safe, yet profitable

A regenerative and socially responsible approach to food production and distribution is crucial to long-term food security and fundamental to our ecological and human well-being, according to a study by an acclaimed researcher at Clemson University. Recently published research by Burlington Industries Distinguished Professor of Supply Chain Management Aleda Roth...
Durango, CODurango Herald

Restaurants must become resilient

Over the last few months, most of us in the Durango area have seen the chaos and negative effects of the labor shortage in the food service industry. In addition to disrupting the lives of millions of Coloradans, COVID-19 butchered the restaurant business. We all hoped that the convergence of summer, increased public health and people returning to travel and socializing would have a profoundly positive impact on small independent businesses. This is unfortunately not the case for many dining establishments, as well as for some customers, who may notice a different quality of customer service than they remember from 2019. The restaurant industry faces instability, rising costs and an acute labor shortage.

