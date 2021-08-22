Cancel
NFL

Kirby Smart: “Full Load at Wide Receiver”

By Bulldawg Illustrated
bulldawgillustrated.com
 6 days ago

Bi’s Vance Leavy asked coach Smart about the injuries at wide receiver and how JT Daniels is progressing with so many injuries at the wide receiver position. On Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson participating in the scrimmage…. “Jermaine (Burton) and Kearis (Jackson) both went today and practiced. We’re pretty much...

Jt Daniels
Kirby Smart
#College Football#American Football#Jt
NFL
Football
Sports
