HOT Weather To Start The Week with Triple-Digits Possible

By Elliot Wilson
KWTX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’ll stay fairly warm this evening in the mid to upper 90′s, but luckily our Heat Index won’t be too high. Temperatures dip to the upper 80′s after sunset, with morning lows in the mid 70′s driving into work. The humidity will be lower on Monday, which means our temperatures will be able to heat up more easily. Thus, there’s a good chance we’ll have our first 100° high in the Waco.

