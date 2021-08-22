HOT Weather To Start The Week with Triple-Digits Possible

Tropical moisture moving from Florida to Texas isn’t associated with Tropical Storm Ida, but the moisture-rich air that’ll be moving through could help to bring Central Texas a few chances for showers and thunderstorms over the coming days. Rain chances are up a little bit, close to 30%, both today and tomorrow and with the extra rain chances and the clouds they’ll bring, high temperatures should be noticeably cooler than yesterday! We’re kicking off our Friday with morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. Expect to see mostly clear skies early on with a few morning clouds, but we’ll gradually get more clouds building through the midday and into the afternoon. Today’s rain chances are highest west of I-35, along and south of Highway 190/I-45, and also in Milam, Robertson, and Leon County. Everyone will have the potential for rain though through the early evening hours. Today’s extra clouds and the rain potential should drop temperatures into the low 90s for highs but heat indices will still be as high as 100°!