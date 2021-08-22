Letter: Fundraiser makes triumphant return

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Paul Ramsdell Memorial Scholarship Fund annual fundraiser made a triumphant return with the sixth annual golf outing/fundraising party on Aug. 14. Congratulations to the winning foursome of Glenn Scott, Jackson Scott, Tim Murray and Gibson Fines. One stroke behind in second was the team of Kellie Huddleston, Tom Orlando, Rick Stevens and Kevin Daly. Our third place team was comprised of Brendan MacKenzie, Alanna MacKenzie, Jason Ryan and Kate Ryan. Three of our scholarship fund winners from 2020-2021 attended the fundraising party to be honored and recognized. Julia Toler is headed back to UMass Amherst, while Nora Devitt is off to Utica College, and Drew Bernfeld is headed up to the University of New Hampshire.