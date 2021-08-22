Barbershop POS Software Provider Launches Financial Management Card
Fintech entrepreneurs are using new technologies to generate profit catering to extremely unique niches, even barbershops. Squire Technologies, a financial management and point of sale system software provider specifically focused on barbershops, has teamed with Bond Financial Technologies, an enterprise-grade platform for embedded finance, to launch the Squire Card. Integrated into Squire’s mobile app, the Squire Card helps barbershops efficiently manage their cash flow. The card allows barbers to get paid faster, pay bills, track expenses, and withdraw funds based on future bookings.www.crowdfundinsider.com
