Barbershop POS Software Provider Launches Financial Management Card

As a growing number of consumers use peer-to-peer (P2P) payments, word-of-mouth has become one of the best advertisements for the technology. A multitude of P2P users are tapping these platforms to send funds, giving the potential recipients who have not yet joined further incentive to do so. These platforms have become particularly popular over the past 17 months as consumers seek fast, digital payment methods, meaning the financial institutions (FIs) that have been on the sidelines regarding the technology can no longer afford to overlook it.