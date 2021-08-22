Texas Congressman Troy Nehls Says He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

The Houston-area Republican said he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. He wrote Saturday that he strongly recommends getting the vaccine since it’s prove to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Nehls – the former sheriff of Fort Bend County – said on Wednesday that a close family member had tested positive.

The announcement came on the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported his first negative COVID-19 test since contracting the virus.

