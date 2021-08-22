Cancel
Texas Congressman Troy Nehls Says He’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

Posted by 
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=320SFl_0bZioB6I00

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — U.S. Rep. Troy Nehls of Texas says he’s tested positive for COVID-19 and has moderate symptoms.

The Houston-area Republican said he is fully vaccinated and hopes the symptoms pass soon. He wrote Saturday that he strongly recommends getting the vaccine since it’s prove to drastically reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19.

Nehls – the former sheriff of Fort Bend County – said on Wednesday that a close family member had tested positive.

The announcement came on the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott reported his first negative COVID-19 test since contracting the virus.

(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments / 42

 

