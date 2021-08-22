Groups of teenagers and young adults causing problems at the Allen Co. Fair
An incident at the fair last night had one person was taken into custody, and an officer spraying pepper spray into a crowd. According to the Allen County Sheriff’s Office, several groups of teenagers and young adults were causing issues at the fair on Saturday night (08/21/2021). They say through the night, deputies were receiving complaints about these groups cutting in lines, making explicit comments to fair-goers, and other inappropriate behavior.www.hometownstations.com
Comments / 33