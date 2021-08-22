Sweetwater County Fair Results Sunday August 22nd, 2021
6th-$4,900, , 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:86.100. Outlaw Girl Josie130667-hd2-hd2-nkJ. Dominguez0.80. Wl Stole the Dice124776-no3-hd3-nkJ. Bobroff21.80. Cd Eyvie Jane129132-hd4-¾4-1¼J. Guzman3.70. Eyesa Special Gidget1315585-½5-¾L. Peralta11.50. Vvr Jess Sayin129444-nk6-1½6-3G. Vera10.10. Silver Frillsss124223-hd7-37-6½S. Larsen5.40. All Lives Matter124885-nk88D. Carrillo29.70. 3 (3)Cd Big...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0