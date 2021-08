Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are speaking up about the situations in both Afghanistan and Haiti, acknowledging that the globe is in an “exceptionally fragile place right now” and urging world leaders to “rapidly advance” humanitarian dialogues. In a statement posted Tuesday to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Archewell Foundation website, the duo say they have been “left heartbroken” and “speechless” around the rising COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, the recent earthquake in Haiti and the Taliban’s unexpectedly rapid seizure of Afghanistan’s government just two weeks ahead of when the United States was expected to complete its troop...