We never thought we would see the day... Seriously. Sledgehammer Games has just announced Call of Duty Vanguard through a lacklustre Warzone event - it wasn't much of a battle considering the Battle of Verdansk hashtag - and there's been a lot of information for Call of Duty players to digest. Warzone is getting a new map - presumably when Vanguard launches - and it's also getting a little thing called an Anti-Cheat system. We can't really believe it either, but here's everything we know about Warzone and this new Anti-Cheat system.