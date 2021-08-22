Carrie Ann Inaba is All-Smiles from the Beach After ‘The Talk’ Departure: ‘Friends Forever’

Carrie Ann Inaba has been away from The Talk for nearly four months due to health reasons. Today, that departure became permanent. Carrie Ann Inaba's career has been nothing if not unpredictable. After starting out as a pop star in Japan, she became a backup dancer on Fox's In Living Color in 1990, before spending two decades guest-starring in various shows and movies. In 2005, she contributed dance choreography to American Idol and became a judge on ABC's Dancing with the Stars, a role she has held throughout all 30 seasons of the show's run. In 2010, she hosted the first (and only) season of GSN's revival of the game show 1 vs. 100, and appeared as a Celebrity Question Presenter on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire. Most recently, she replaced Julie Chen as the fifth co-host on CBS's The Talk in 2019.