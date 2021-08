Giannis Antetokounmpo has not shied away from the public spotlight whatsoever since he led the Milwaukee Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship, and that continued Wednesday as he walked the streets of Greece to surprise unexpecting passerby. From his memorable run to Chick-Fil-A, to rapping with friends on Instagram Live following his 50-point opus in Game 6 of the Finals, this is simply another reason why Giannis is so beloved by fans all across the league and the world at large. He posted the video of himself in Greece on Wednesday: