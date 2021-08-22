Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Ryan Reynolds Hopes to Help LeVar Burton Become ‘Jeopardy’ Host as Search Continues Amid Controversy

By Nicole Massabrook
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vb0Hf_0bZijURo00
LeVar Burton and Ryan Reynolds. Shutterstock (2)

Getting by with a little help from their fans. Ryan Reynolds scored his role as Deadpool after diehard supporters campaigned for him to get the superhero role, and he hopes LeVar Burton can enjoy a similar situation on Jeopardy! after Mike Richards quit.

“Pretty consistently from 2013 to 2015 Deadpool would explode on Twitter with fans wanting me to play him,” Reynolds, 44, tweeted on Friday, August 20. “It was awkward because I agreed with them but the studio didn’t see it.”

At that point, the Proposal star already played a silent version of Deadpool/Wade Wilson in 2009’s critically panned X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, fans (and a leaked test video) won over the studio. Reynolds starred as the merc with a mouth in 2016’s Deadpool and 2018’s Deadpool 2, which are two of the three highest-grossing R-rated films of all time.

“Ultimately the fans won and the rest is glorious history,” the actor, who shares three daughters with wife Blake Lively, tweeted. “I’m forever grateful. Hi @levarburton.”

Reynolds appeared in one of the late Alex Trebek’s final episodes of Jeopardy! in November 2020. The host also makes a cameo in the actor’s new movie, Free Guy.

“We shot that separately, actually after the film had been completely done and dusted and completed,” the Canadian actor told E!’s Daily Pop earlier this month. “Alex was kind enough to jump in and do this little cameo for us. I was just so blown away by how sweet he was to do that.”

The search for Trebek’s successor has been long and controversial. Since the host died after battling pancreatic cancer last November, Jeopardy! has been looking for a new host. Richards, an executive producer, was announced as Trebek’s replacement last week, but the 46-year-old stepped down on Friday. A New York Times investigation revealed that Richards hand-picked the episodes focus groups watched to determine the new host, and an expose from The Ringer resurfaced insensitive comments and sexist remarks.

The search for a replacement will continue, though actress Mayim Bialik is still set to host the competition specials.

While some guests hosts made it clear they weren’t vying to actually replace Trebek, Burton, 64, noted that he was indeed hoping to be the new face behind the podium. He told USA Today in July that if he didn’t get the gig, he’d be sad.

“I’ll be disappointed, and I will move on with my life. That’s the nature of having an opportunity to mature in life is that your past experience informs the present, as well as your future,” he said at the time. “I am a firm believer in it’s not what happens to you in life that determines who you are, it’s what you do with what happens. So I know that whatever the outcome is, it’s the perfect outcome for me. I will be perfectly OK. I will embrace whatever that outcome is.”

Richards remains an executive producer on Jeopardy.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!

Comments / 0

Us Weekly

Us Weekly

31K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Blake Lively
Person
Ryan Reynolds
Person
Alex Trebek
Person
Mayim Bialik
Person
Mike Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wolverine#Merc#Canadian#New York Times#Usa Today#Hot Hollywood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Jeopardy!
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
TV & Videosinformnny.com

Here’s who ‘Jeopardy!’ host Alex Trebek wanted to replace him as host

(NEXSTAR) – Now that “Jeopardy!” is once again in need of a permanent host, maybe the producers should consider taking Alex Trebek’s advice and hiring one of his preferred successors. In a 2018 episode of “OBJECTified” hosted by Harvey Levin, Trebek entertained the possibility of stepping away from “Jeopardy!” in...
TV & VideosPosted by
Best Life

This Is Who Will Host "Jeopardy!" Now That Mike Richards Is Out

It's been a dramatic few weeks for what is usually a relaxing trivia show. After much controversy surrounding the hiring of Mike Richards as the new Jeopardy! host, Richards has decided to step down from the gig before it even began. The decision was confirmed in an internal memo Richards sent to Jeopardy! staffers on Aug. 20 that was also released to the press.
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

Fans Are Calling For New Jeopardy! Host Mayim Bialik To Be Fired For Previous Controversial Statements

Fans, medical professionals, and various advocates are all currently calling for Jeopardy! to fire their new temporary host Mayim Bialik. After Mike Richards officially stepped down following discrimination and harassment allegations resurfacing as well as comments made against women, Jewish people, and other marginalized groups on his podcast were shared online, Bialik was officially named the temporary host for the show.
TV & VideosFox News

'Jeopardy!' never truly considered LeVar Burton as host: report

As "Jeopardy!" scrambles to find a new host following executive producer Mike Richards’ exit from the gig, it seems everyone is turning to fan-favorite LeVar Burton, except for Sony Entertainment. The discussion to have the "Reading Rainbow" and "Star Trek: The Next Generation" actor be the permanent replacement for Alex...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Spun

Jeopardy! Has Officially Announced Its New Guest Host

Jeopardy! has picked its newest guest host following Mike Richards’ abrupt departure. Richard lasted just one week in the full-time position before he stepped down in the midst of several scandals. “As I mentioned last week, I was deeply honored to be asked to host the syndicated show and was...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Ryan Reynolds Masters the Art of Trolling Blake Lively With Birthday Snub

Watch: Blake Lively Supports Ryan Reynolds With Cheeky Bikini Photo. Blake Lively's man is definitely, maybe up to his shenanigans!. To celebrate the Gossip Girl alum's 34th birthday on Wednesday, Aug. 25, Ryan Reynolds once again proved that he's mastered the art of trolling his wife of nine years. To mark the special occasion, the Free Guy actor chose to forgo a traditional lovey-dovey post on social media, and instead decided to shout out a different A-lister: Mariah Carey.
TV & VideosSun Chronicle

Furious that LeVar Burton isn't the new 'Jeopardy!' host? You're not alone

Sony Pictures Television named Mike Richards and Mayim Bialik the respective hosts of “Jeopardy!” and its spinoffs Wednesday after an avalanche of controversy at the end of a months-long search to replace the late Alex Trebek. Supporters of overwhelming fan favorite LeVar Burton — who recently guest-hosted the quiz show...
CelebritiesPosted by
GOBankingRates

Ryan Reynolds’ Net Worth

Ryan Reynolds, age 44, has made a serious impact in the entertainment industry since his beginnings on "Hilldale" -- a 1991 teen soap produced in his native Canada -- while raking in the fans and a...
CelebritiesPosted by
Outsider.com

Hugh Jackman Says Messing with Ryan Reynolds ‘Should Be a Sport’

Ryan Reynolds is perhaps the single most charming, impossible troll in the entertainment industry today. There’s rarely an occasion when Reynolds can’t be found trolling someone or something, whether it’s on social media or somehow worked into the fabric of his movies and commercials. Fortunately, “Reminiscence” star Hugh Jackman knows exactly how to handle a guy like that—give him a taste of his own medicine.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Ryan Reynolds roasts Blake Lively on her birthday by honoring Mariah Carey

Blake Lively's birthday is Aug. 25 — but according to her husband, Ryan Reynolds, there's another, bigger reason to celebrate the day this year. Over the weekend, Reynolds, 44, posted a video on TikTok that shows him lip-syncing along to Mariah Carey's 1995 song "Fantasy," which is featured prominently in his latest movie, "Free Guy." On Wednesday, Carey reacted to his post using the app's "duet" feature. She lip-synced to the song and didn't seem very impressed by the actor's performance.
TV & Videosprimetimer.com

Mike Richards

Showing 1 - 15 of 42 articles tagged "Mike Richards" Ken Jennings is considered the favorite to replace Mike Richards as Jeopardy! host. CNN's Brian Stelter reports that Jennings looks like the new full-time host based on his conversations with "this year's guest... Posted Saturday 8/21/21 at 3:10AM EDT. The...
TV & VideosPopculture

Inside 'Jeopardy!'s Decision to Pass on LeVar Burton as Host

Jeopardy is going through a bit of an identity crisis at the moment amid the hosting drama. While Mike Richards, one of the show's executive producers, was originally named as the full-time replacement for the late Alex Trebek, he subsequently stepped down from the position amid scandal. Since then, fans have been clamoring for Jeopardy to name LeVar Burton as Trebek's successor. However, it doesn't seem likely that he will be named as the new host. A new report from TMZ is shedding some light on the entire situation, including why Burton was possibly passed over by Jeopardy.
Moviescosmicbook.news

Ryan Reynolds Still Wants Hugh Jackman Back As Wolverine

Hugh Jackman reveals that Ryan Reynolds still wants him back as Wolverine, and worth a mention is that when Deadpool 3 was at Fox, it featured Logan. With the Multiverse coming to the MCU in Spider-Man: No Way Home and Doctor Strange 2, Jake Hamilton talks with Hugh Jackman about his new movie Reminiscence and asks whether or not the use of the Multiverse could get him back as Wolverine.
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Ryan Reynolds Reveals Hilarious Hugh Jackman Prank That He Never Followed Through With

The comedic feud between Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman looks like it’ll never end, which is probably a good thing because it’s so funny to keep track of. So many acts of not-so-kindness have transpired between the respective leads of Free Guy and Reminiscence that you could spend a lot of time reliving most of the action. But one prank that never did happen was quite possibly the most disgusting idea that Reynolds could have ever hatched for his would-be nemesis, and it has to do with old Band-Aids.

Comments / 0

Community Policy