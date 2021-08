LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A noose was located on the MSG Sphere construction site in Las Vegas. A spokesperson with MSG Entertainment confirmed the incident in a written statement:. Our first priority is the safety and welfare of everyone on our construction site. This disgusting and vile act is completely unacceptable, and we are working with local authorities to identify who is responsible so that appropriate action can be taken. We will reinforce our policy of zero tolerance for harassment of any kind – including racist and harmful actions such as this.