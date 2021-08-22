Cancel
Agriculture

Harvest Well Ahead of Five-Year Average

By Steven Wilson
discoverestevan.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the most recent crop report from the provincial government, released on Thursday, it was reported that progress on the 2021 harvest has been going along at a near-record pace. So far, 20 percent of the crop across the province is in the bin, well ahead of the five-year average of four percent. Another five percent of the crop is swathed and 14 percent is ready for straight cut. This is also well ahead of the five-year average of seven percent.

