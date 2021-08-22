Harvest Well Ahead of Five-Year Average

In the most recent crop report from the provincial government, released on Thursday, it was reported that progress on the 2021 harvest has been going along at a near-record pace. So far, 20 percent of the crop across the province is in the bin, well ahead of the five-year average of four percent. Another five percent of the crop is swathed and 14 percent is ready for straight cut. This is also well ahead of the five-year average of seven percent.